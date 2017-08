July 22 (Reuters) - Tompkins Financial Corp

* Tompkins Financial Corp announces new stock repurchase program

* Authorized a new stock repurchase program of up to 400,000 shares

* Buyback program replaces company's existing 400,000 share repurchase program announced on july 25, 2014

* New stock repurchase program is expected to be completed over next 24 months