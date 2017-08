July 22 (Reuters) - Acme United Corp

* Acme United reports second quarter sales increase of 21 percent and 23 percent increase in earnings per share

* Q2 earnings per share $0.91

* Q2 sales rose 21 percent to $41 million

* Sees full-year 2016 earnings per share $1.55

* Sees full-year 2016 revenue $123 million