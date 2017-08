July 22 (Reuters) - Lexmark International Inc :

* Lexmark shareholders approve merger agreement

* Transaction is expected to be completed in second half of 2016.

* Upon completion of transaction, Lexmark shareholders will receive $40.50 per share in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)