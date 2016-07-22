BRIEF-Bank Of The James Q2 earnings per share $0.24

July 22 (Reuters) - Bank Of The James:

* Bank of the James announces second quarter, first half 2016 financial results and declaration of dividend

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.24

* Bank of the James says net interest income in Q2 2016 was $4.74 million, a 10% increase from $4.32 million in Q2 2015

* "with current economic, housing and business outlook in our markets, we feel remainder of 2016 should generate growth opportunities"