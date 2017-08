July 22 (Reuters) - Heritage Oaks Bancorp :

* Amended stock repurchase program to extend program beyond its originally disclosed expiration date

* Heritage Oaks Bancorp announces amendment to share repurchase program

* Says company may repurchase up to $5 million of its outstanding common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)