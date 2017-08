July 22 (Reuters) - First Bancshares Inc

* The First Bancshares, Inc. reports a 22% increase in quarterly net earnings and declares quarterly dividends

* Q2 earnings per share $0.47

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.47

* Qtrlly net interest income increased $639,000 in quarterly comparison as interest income earned on a higher volume of loans

