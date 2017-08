July 25 (Reuters) - PharmaEngine Inc

* Pharmaengine announces Onivyde(r) regimen receives CHMP positive opinion for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer

* CHMP positive opinion for onivyde will now be reviewed by European Commission for marketing authorization in European Union Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)