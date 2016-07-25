FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rockwell Collins Q3 EPS $1.63 from cont ops
July 25, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rockwell Collins Q3 EPS $1.63 from cont ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Rockwell Collins Inc

* FY 2016 revenue view $5.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rockwell Collins reports third quarter fiscal 2016 earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $1.63 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $1.33 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.34 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $5.50 to $5.55

* Company narrowed ranges for its financial outlook for fiscal year 2016

* Sees 2016 total sales are now expected to be about $5.3 billion

* Lower-Than-Expected business aircraft OEM production rates impacted commercial systems revenue outlook

* Lower-Than-Expected air transport aftermarket service support sales also impacted commercial systems revenue outlook

* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures about $200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
