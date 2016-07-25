FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Carmike Cinemas announces amended, restated merger agreement with AMC Theatres
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Carmike Cinemas announces amended, restated merger agreement with AMC Theatres

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Carmike Cinemas Inc:

* Carmike Cinemas announces amended and restated merger agreement with AMC Theatres

* AMC to acquire Carmike for combination of cash and stock in approximately $1.2 billion transaction

* Amended and restated merger agreement has been unanimously approved by Carmike board of directors

* Carmike's board recommends that all Carmike stockholders vote "for" amended and restated merger agreement with AMC

* Transaction value includes AMC's assumption of Carmike's net debt

* Debt financing commitment is being provided by Citigroup Global Markets Inc

* AMC's revised offer has fully committed financing in place, will be funded through existing liquidity, including cash, incremental debt, equity

* Carmike Cinemas inc says intends to adjourn special meeting of stockholders scheduled to reconvene on July 25, 2016

* Transaction value consists of about $585 million paid in cash and $250 million in AMC's class A common stock to be paid to Carmike stockholders

* For each outstanding share of Co's stock, stockholders can choose to receive either $33.06 in cash/1.0819 shares of AMC's class A stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.