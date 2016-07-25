FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FMC accelerates battery grade lithium hydroxide expansion with multi-year supply agreement
July 25, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-FMC accelerates battery grade lithium hydroxide expansion with multi-year supply agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Press Release

* Over next several years, fmc plans to further increase capacity of lithium hydroxide, raising co's annual output to at least 30,000 metric tons

* Fmc corporation accelerates battery grade lithium hydroxide expansion following execution of multi-year supply agreement with major manufacturer of electric vehicles

* Additional 4,000 metric ton expansion will come on line in 2017, raising company's total global lithium hydroxide capacity to 18,000 metric tons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

