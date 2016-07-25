FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Opus Bank Q2 earnings per share $0.46
#Market News
July 25, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Opus Bank Q2 earnings per share $0.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Opus Bank :

* Announced that its board of directors approved increasing its quarterly cash dividend by 11% to $0.20 per share

* Assets under custody increased to $12.0 billion as of June 30, 2016 compared to $10.7 billion as of close of acquisition on April 13, 2016

* Opus Bank announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Opus bank says net interest income increased 6% to $62.5 million for Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

