FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Verizon to buy Yahoo's operating business for $4.83 bln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Verizon to buy Yahoo's operating business for $4.83 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc :

* Verizon to acquire Yahoo's operating business

* Deal valued at approximately $4.83 billion

* Until closing, Yahoo will continue to operate independently

* Yahoo intends to return substantially all of its net cash to shareholders

* Verizon will generally issue cash-settled Verizon RSUs for Yahoo RSUs that are outstanding at close

* Goldman, Sachs & Co., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and PJT Partners are acting as financial advisors to Yahoo board and its strategic review committee

* Sale does not include Yahoo's cash, Alibaba shares, Yahoo Japan shares, Yahoo's convertible notes, certain minority investments, non-core patents

* Liontree Advisors, LLC, Allen & Company LLC, Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, Guggenheim Securities, LLC acting as financial advisors to Verizon

* Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati And Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP are acting as legal advisors to Yahoo

* Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP is independent legal advisor to Yahoo's strategic review committee

* Yahoo's Alibaba, Yahoo Japan stakes, non-core patents will continue to be held by Yahoo which will change its name and become a publicly traded investment co

* AOL's Tim Armstrong says "combining Verizon, AOL and Yahoo will create a new powerful competitive rival in mobile media"

* Yahoo will be integrated with AOL under Marni Walden, EVP and President of product innovation and new businesses organization at Verizon

* Deal expected to close in Q1 of 2017

* Yahoo's cash, shares in Alibaba, shares in Yahoo Japan, Yahoo's convertible notes, non-core patents will continue to be held by Yahoo

* Yahoo will provide additional information about investment company at a future date

* Combined, AOL and Yahoo will have more than 25 brands in its portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.