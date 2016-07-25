BRIEF-Kimberly-Clark Q2 adjusted earnings $1.53/share

July 25 (Reuters) - Kimberly-Clark Corp

* Clark announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.53

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $1.56

* Q2 sales $4.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.56 billion

* Clark corp says Q2 personal care segment sales of $2.3 billion decreased 1 percent

* Clark Corp says Q2 consumer tissue segment sales of $1.5 billion were essentially even with prior year

* Clark Corp - "Confirming our bottom-line earnings guidance for 2016"

* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $6.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Clark Corp - organic sales growth is anticipated to be at low end of previously assumed range of 3 to 5 percent for full-year

* Sees full-year 2016 earnings per share $5.92 to $6.15

* Sees full-year 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.95 to $6.15

* Clark - restructuring expected to complete by 2016 end, total costs anticipated to be toward high end of range of $130 to $160 million after tax