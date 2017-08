July 25 (Reuters) - Aclaris Therapeutics:

* Aclaris Therapeutics completes enrollment of phase 3 pivotal trials of A-101 for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (sk); provides update on clinical programs

* Expects to report initial results from wart-201 trial in q3 of 2016.