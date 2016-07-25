FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capital Power Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.30
July 25, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Capital Power Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Capital Power Corp :

* Capital Power reports second quarter 2016 results and announces a 6.8% dividend increase for its common shares

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.30

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board of directors has approved a 6.8% or $0.10 per share increase to an annual dividend of $1.56 per share

* Capital Power Corp qtrly revenues $229 million versus $83 million

* Capital Power Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

