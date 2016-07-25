FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Outerwall to be acquired by Apollo Global Management affiliates
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Outerwall to be acquired by Apollo Global Management affiliates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Outerwall Inc

* Outerwall enters into definitive merger agreement to be acquired by certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management for $52.00 per share in cash

* Transaction valued at approximately $1.6 billion

* Board of directors declares $0.60 quarterly dividend

* Transaction will be completed through an all-cash tender offer.

* Transaction, was unanimously approved by Outerwall's board of directors

* Financing for deal is being provided by Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, Jefferies Finance Llc, Barclays and Credit Suisse

* Transaction will be completed through an all-cash tender offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.