BRIEF-Outerwall to be acquired by Apollo Global Management affiliates

July 25 (Reuters) - Outerwall Inc
* Outerwall enters into definitive merger agreement to be acquired by certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management for $52.00 per share in cash
* Transaction valued at approximately $1.6 billion
* Board of directors declares $0.60 quarterly dividend
* Transaction will be completed through an all-cash tender offer.
* Transaction, was unanimously approved by Outerwall's board of directors
* Financing for deal is being provided by Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, Jefferies Finance Llc, Barclays and Credit Suisse
* Transaction will be completed through an all-cash tender offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: