July 25 (Reuters) - Spark Therapeutics Inc

* Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer announce updated data from first cohort in Hemophilia B phase 1/2 trial demonstrating consistent, sustained therapeutic levels of factor ix activity

To date, SPK-9001 has been well-tolerated and no subjects have needed, or received, immunosuppression