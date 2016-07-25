FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-American Financial Group sees Q2 core oper EPS $1.25-$1.30
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-American Financial Group sees Q2 core oper EPS $1.25-$1.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - American Financial Group Inc :

* American Financial Group Inc enters into merger agreement with National Interstate; announces preliminary second quarter 2016 results

* Proposed transaction will not be subject to a financing condition

* NATL transaction would generate a non-core tax benefit of approximately $64 million to AFG at time it is consummated

* Q2 net earnings attributable to shareholders will include a non-core charge of $65 million related to Neon's exited lines of business

* Sees Q2 2016 core operating earnings per share $1.25 to $1.30

* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.65

* Sees FY 2016 core operating earnings per share $5.35 to $5.75

* Purchase price to acquire National Interstate shares not currently owned by Great American will be approximately $320 million

* NATL special committee unanimously approves AFG's offer price of $32.00 per share and $0.50 per share pre-closing dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.