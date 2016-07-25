BRIEF-American Financial Group sees Q2 core oper EPS $1.25-$1.30

July 25 (Reuters) - American Financial Group Inc :

* American Financial Group Inc enters into merger agreement with National Interstate; announces preliminary second quarter 2016 results

* Proposed transaction will not be subject to a financing condition

* NATL transaction would generate a non-core tax benefit of approximately $64 million to AFG at time it is consummated

* Q2 net earnings attributable to shareholders will include a non-core charge of $65 million related to Neon's exited lines of business

* Sees Q2 2016 core operating earnings per share $1.25 to $1.30

* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.65

* Sees FY 2016 core operating earnings per share $5.35 to $5.75

* Purchase price to acquire National Interstate shares not currently owned by Great American will be approximately $320 million

* NATL special committee unanimously approves AFG's offer price of $32.00 per share and $0.50 per share pre-closing dividend