July 25 (Reuters) - Glen Burnie Bancorp

* Qtrly net interest income after provision for credit losses was $2.7 million compared to $2.6 million in 2015

* Glen burnie bancorp releases 2Q 2016 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)