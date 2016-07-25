FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Alnylam Pharma Announces New Positive Interim Phase 1 Study Results for Fitusiran
July 25, 2016 / 5:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alnylam Pharma Announces New Positive Interim Phase 1 Study Results for Fitusiran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Company updates guidance for phase 3, and now plans to start studies in early 2017

* Plans to report additional data from fitusiran studies in late 2016

* Alnylam announces new positive interim phase 1 study results for fitusiran, a once-monthly, subcutaneous, investigational rnai therapeutic targeting antithrombin for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders

* Fitusiran administration generally well tolerated in hemophilia patients with and without inhibitors

* Alnylam pharmaceuticals inc has rescheduled its conference call, which will now occur july 25, at 1:00 pm et Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

