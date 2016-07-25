FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-American Campus Communities Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.54
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-American Campus Communities Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.54

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - American Campus Communities Inc

* Says increased same store wholly-owned net operating income ("NOI") 2.5 percent this quarter over Q2 2015

* American Campus Communities Inc sees FFO will be in range of $2.25 to $2.36 per fully diluted share

* American Campus Communities, Inc. reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 FFO per share $0.54

* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $2.25 to $2.36

* Q2 revenue $186 million versus I/B/E/S view $174.9 million

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.54

* Achieved same store wholly-owned average physical occupancy of 92.6 percent for Q2 2016 versus 93.0 percent for Q2 2015

* American Campus Communities Inc sees FFO will be in range of $2.19 to $2.31 per fully diluted share

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $730.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 EPS between $0.83 and $0.91 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.