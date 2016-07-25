FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cnx Coal Resources says quarterly revenue $53.8 mln
July 25, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cnx Coal Resources says quarterly revenue $53.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Cnx Coal Resources Lp :

* Says reaffirming previously announced guidance for 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $226.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $53.8 million versus $64.5 million

* Q2 revenue view $53.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cnx coal resources lp announces results for the second quarter 2016

* Says "for q3, we expect coal shipments and average realized price per ton to increase slightly"

* Board has elected not to pay a distribution to holders of subordinated units for period ended june 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

