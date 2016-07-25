BRIEF-Everest Re Group posts Q2 earnings per share of $3.67

July 26 (Reuters) - Everest Re Group Ltd
* Q2 net investment income 132.7 million versus. $125.0 million last year
* Combined ratio for the quarter was 95.1% compared to 88.0% in the second quarter of 2015
* Everest re group reports second quarter 2016 results; 8% growth in premium; 95% combined ratio
* Q2 operating earnings per share $3.17 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $3.67
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gross written premiums for the quarter were $1.4 billion, an increase of 8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: