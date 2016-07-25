BRIEF-Smith & Wesson Holding to acquire Crimson Trace Corp for $95.0 mln

July 25 (Reuters) - Smith & Wesson Holding Corp

* Deal for $95.0 million

* Deal expected to have no impact on Smith & Wesson's operational and financial results for fiscal 2017 Q1 ending July 31, 2016

* Crimson Trace management team, workforce, its base of operations, will remain in Wilsonville, Oregon after acquisition

* Crimson Trace is being acquired from Crimson Trace Holdings LLC

* Smith & Wesson to acquire Crimson Trace Corporation

* Expect acquisition to be accretive to Smith & Wesson's earnings per share in fiscal 2017

* Purchase price represents an estimated multiple of approximately 5.9x trailing 12 month adjusted EBITDAs of Crimson Trace

* Intend to complete purchase of Crimson Trace with cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: