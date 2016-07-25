FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Noodles & co announces management and board changes
July 25, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Noodles & co announces management and board changes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Noodles & Co :

* Noodles & Company announces management and board changes and preliminary second quarter results

* Kevin Reddy steps down as chairman of board of directors and chief executive officer

* Q2 comparable restaurant sales are estimated to have decreased 0.9% for company-owned restaurants

* Q2 revenue view $125.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Noodles & Company announces management and board changes and preliminary second quarter results

* Sees Q2 revenue about $121 million

* Dave Boennighausen appointed interim chief executive officer

* Robert Hartnett appointed chairman of board of directors

* Q2 comparable restaurant sales are estimated to have decreased 2.1% for franchise restaurants and decreased 1.0% system-wide

* Company estimates restaurant contribution margin of approximately 13.5% in Q2

* Board initiated search among both internal and external candidates to identify candidate to serve as permanent CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

