BRIEF-Stanley Furniture Company announces Q2 results

July 25 (Reuters) - Stanley Furniture Company Inc

* Qtrly net loss from continuing operations $0.10 per diluted share

* Stanley Furniture announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 sales fell 20.4 percent to $12.1 million

* Qtrly operating loss was $1.4 million compared to an operating income of $387,000

* Stanley Furniture Company Inc says expect second half of this year to show improved sales and margin results