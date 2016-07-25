BRIEF-Crane Co expect that sales for 2016 will approximate $2.7 billion

July 25 (Reuters) - Crane Co

* Continues to expect that sales for 2016 will approximate $2.7 billion

* Says fluid handling order backlog was $246 million at June 30, 2016

* FY2016 revenue view $2.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Crane Co. Reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.21 excluding items

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.15

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $4.00 to $4.20 excluding items

* Raises FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share view to $3.95 to $4.15

* Sees FY 2016 sales $2.7 billion

* Q2 sales $712 million versus I/B/E/S view $694.7 million

* Full year 2016 free cash flow (cash provided by operating activities less capital spending) is expected to be in a range of $195 to $220 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Excluding special items, 2016 EPS is now expected to be in a range of $4.00-$4.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)