July 26 (Reuters) - Harley-davidson Inc

* Sylvester most recently held the position of president and CEO of GE Lighting

* Davidson adds directors to its board

* Election of Maryrose Sylvester and Brian Niccol to company's board of directors, effective today

* Election of Sylvester and Niccol by board action brings board to 11 directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: