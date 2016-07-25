FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Viper Energy Partners Lp posts Q2 net loss of $14.0 mln
July 25, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Viper Energy Partners Lp posts Q2 net loss of $14.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Viper Energy Partners Lp

* Company forecasts 2016 depreciation, depletion and amortization expense of $12.00 to $14.00 per boe

* Sees 2016 total net production 6.0 - 6.5 mboe/d

* Viper energy partners lp, a subsidiary of diamondback energy, inc., reports second quarter 2016 financial and operating results and announces accretive acquisition

* Production attributable to viper's mineral interests was 5,380 boe/d for q2 of 2016, up 11% from 4,832 boe/d for q2 of 2015

* During q2 of 2016, company recorded total operating income of $17.0 million and a net loss of $14.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
