a year ago
July 25, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-First Republic announces pricing of $400 mln notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - First Republic Bank :

* Says pricing of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of its subordinated notes due 2046

* Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.375% per annum and, unless previously redeemed, will mature on august 1, 2046

* Subordinated notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.375% per annum and, will mature on August 1, 2046. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

