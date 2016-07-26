BRIEF-HFF Q2 earnings per share $0.41

July 25 (Reuters) - Hff Inc :

* "transaction volumes in U.S. Commercial real estate industry for Q2 and first six months of 2016 were lower as compared to same periods in 2015"

* Hff Inc reports second quarter 2016 financial and transaction production results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 revenue $117.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $124.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S