BRIEF-Check point software technologies Q2 GAAP EPS $0.95

July 26 (Reuters) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

* Check point software technologies reports 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.09

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.95

* Q2 revenue $423 million versus i/b/e/s view $421.6 million

* Says q2 total revenue: $423 million, representing a 7 percent increase year over year