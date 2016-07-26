BRIEF-Everbank says in advance talks to be acquired

July 26 (Reuters) - Everbank Financial Corp

* In advanced negotiations with financial services company regarding a transaction, Everbank would be acquired

* Common stockholders would receive $19.50 per share in cash on being acquired

* Everbank Financial Corp announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revenue for Q2 of 2016 was $197 million, a decrease of $7 million, or 3 percent, compared to $204 million in Q1 of 2016

* Net interest income was $177 million for Q2 of 2016, an increase of $4 million, or 2 percent, compared to prior quarter

* On July 22, 2016, company's board declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share, payable on August 22, 2016