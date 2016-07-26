FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Dupont Q2 operating earnings per share $1.24
July 26, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dupont Q2 operating earnings per share $1.24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co :

* Continues to expect in 2016 a benefit of $0.64 per share from 2016 global cost savings and restructuring plan

* Quarter 2016 results

* Q2 sales $7.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.01 billion

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $2.70 to $2.75

* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.24

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.16

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increased low-end of its previous 2016 operating earnings range by $0.10 per share to $3.15 - $3.20 per share

* Estimated negative currency impact for full-year 2016 is now expected to be about $0.15 per share

* Continued progress on cost savings program keeps on track to reach $1 billion on a run-rate basis by year-end

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For third-quarter 2016, company expects operating earnings per share to be 50 percent higher than prior year.

* Company's full-year 2016 gaap earnings includes an expected charge of about $0.45 per share for transaction costs

* Q2 agriculture segment operating earnings $ 865 million versus $772 million year ago

* Q2 performance materials operating earnings $ 325 million versus $301 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
