BRIEF-Eli Lilly reports quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share

July 26 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co

* Q2 earnings per share $0.71

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.86

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For Q2 of 2016, alimta generated revenues of $607.1 million, a decline of 9 percent

* Revenues for jardiance during Q2 of 2016 were $40.1 million. u.s. Revenues were $26.0 million

* Jardiance revenues for Q2 driven by growth in SGLT2 class and increased share of market for Jardiance

* Reaffirmed its commitment to achieve an opex-to-revenue ratio of 50 percent or less in 2018

* Eli Lilly and co sees 2016 capital expenditures of about $1.1 billion

* Quarterly Research & Development Expenses Increased 14 percent To $1.336 billion, Driven Primarily By Higher Late stage clinical development costs

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.56, revenue view $20.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarter 2016 results, provides financial expectations through the remainder of the decade

* Reaffirms FY2016 non-gaap earnings per share view $3.50 to $3.60

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.68 to $2.78

* Q2 revenue $5.405 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.15 billion

* Company confirms 2016 EPS to be in range of $2.68 to $2.78 (reported)

* Eli lilly and co sees 2016 revenue $20.6 to $21.1 billion

* Eli lilly and co quarterly Cymbalta sales $236.5 million, down 14 percent

* Eli Lilly and co sees 2016 gross margin percent of revenue (reported) of about 73 percent and gross margin percent of revenue (non-GAAP) of about 76 percent

* Sees 2016 charges due to Venezuela of $0.19 per share

* Recognized asset impairment, restructuring and other special charges of $58.0 million in second quarter of 2016

* Company also plans to return to annual dividend increases for shareholders