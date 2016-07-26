FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wolverine Worldwide reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.24
July 26, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wolverine Worldwide reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Wolverine Worldwide Announces Second

* Qtrly reported revenue of $583.7 million was in line with expectations, declining 7.4% versus prior year

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $2.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $578.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarter results and reaffirms full-year outlook

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 to $1.40

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.16 to $1.26

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Sees fy 2016 revenue down about 4.3 to 8 percent

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $2.475 billion to $2.575 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

