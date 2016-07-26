FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KeyCorp Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.27
July 26, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-KeyCorp Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Keycorp Reports Second Quarter 2016 Net Income Of $193 Million, Or $.23 Per Common Share; Earnings Per Common Share Of $.27, Excluding $.04 Of Merger

* Keycorp q2 tier 1 common equity ratio of 11.12 percent

* Qtrly allowance for loan and lease losses $854 million versus $796 million

* Related expense

* Q2 earnings per share $0.27 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.23 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "look forward to resuming share repurchases upon completion of our first niagara acquisition"

* Based capital ratio of 11.43 percent

* Qtrly net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.28%, down from 0.31% in prior quarter

* Keycorp q2 taxable equivalent net interest income $ 605 million versus $591 million a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

