a year ago
BRIEF-Potlatch Corp Q2 loss per share $0.77
July 26, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Potlatch Corp Q2 loss per share $0.77

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Potlatch Corp

* . Net income was $0.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, on revenues of $128.7 million in Q2 of 2015.

* Potlatch Corp qtrly loss per share $0.77

* Q2 revenue view $135.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Potlatch corporation reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.77

* Q2 loss per share $0.13 excluding items

* "expect seasonally higher harvest volumes and sawlog prices along with increased lumber shipments and prices to drive strong q3 results" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

