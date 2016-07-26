BRIEF-Waters Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.57

July 26 (Reuters) - Waters Corp

* Waters corp says foreign currency translation did not materially impact sales growth in Q2

* In Q2, geographically, sales growth rate in Asia was 9%, with continued strong demand from china

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.57

* Q2 sales $537 million versus I/B/E/S view $523.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.58

* Waters reports second quarter 2016 financial results