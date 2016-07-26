FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Waters Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.57
July 26, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Waters Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.57

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Waters Corp

* Waters corp says foreign currency translation did not materially impact sales growth in Q2

* In Q2, geographically, sales growth rate in Asia was 9%, with continued strong demand from china

* Waters reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.57

* Q2 sales $537 million versus I/B/E/S view $523.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.58

* Waters reports second quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
