BRIEF-Waters Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.57

July 26 (Reuters) - Waters Corp
* Waters corp says foreign currency translation did not materially impact sales growth in Q2
* In Q2, geographically, sales growth rate in Asia was 9%, with continued strong demand from china
* Waters reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.57
* Q2 sales $537 million versus I/B/E/S view $523.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.58
* Waters reports second quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)