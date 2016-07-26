BRIEF-UTC Q2 adjusted earnings $1.82/ share

July 26 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp

* UTC reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.82

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.71

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $14.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $14.67 billion

* Equipment orders at UTC climate, controls & security decreased by 4 percent in the quarter

* Commercial aftermarket sales were up 20 percent at Pratt & Whitney, and up 5 percent at UTC Aerospace Systems in quarter

* Otis new equipment orders in quarter decreased 4 percent over prior year at constant currency

* Increases 2016 full year sales and adjusted EPS outlook

* Raising low end of 2016 adjusted EPS outlook by 15 cents to $6.45 to $6.60 per share

* Sees increased sales of $57 to $58 billion in 2016

* No change in previously provided 2016 expectations for free cash flow, share repurchases, and placeholder for acquisitions

* Sees 2016 organic sales growth of 1 percent to 3 percent

* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $6.55, revenue view $57.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* UTC says "Remain on track to meet our growth targets for 2020"