#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Masco Corp Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Masco Corp

* Board announces intent to increase annual dividend by $0.02 per share to $0.40 per share, beginning in q4

* Masco corporation reports 45 percent increase in 2016 second quarter earnings per share

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $2.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2 billion

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

