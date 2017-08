July 26 (Reuters) - Alliance Resource Partners LP

* Alliance Resource Partners L.P. reports solid quarterly financial and operating results; maintains quarterly cash distribution of $0.4375 per unit; updates guidance

* Quarterly revenue $439.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.82

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: