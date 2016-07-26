FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Baxter Q2 earnings $2.19/shr from cont ops
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Baxter Q2 earnings $2.19/shr from cont ops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Baxter Reports Second Quarter 2016 Results And Raises Financial Outlook For Full

* Baxter reports second quarter 2016 results and raises financial outlook for full-year 2016

* For full-year 2016, baxter now expects sales growth of 3 percent to 4 percent on a constant currency basis

* Year 2016

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.69 to $1.74 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $0.43 to $0.45 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $2.19 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $2.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.52 billion

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For full-year 2016, baxter now expects reported sales growth of 1 percent to 2 percent

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.64, revenue view $10.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $2.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
