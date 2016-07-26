BRIEF-Asbury Automotive Group announces amended and restated $1.3 bln senior credit facility

July 26 (Reuters) - Asbury Automotive Group Inc

* Asbury Automotive Group announces amended and restated $1.3 billion senior credit facility

* New senior credit facility also provides for expansion of availability up to a total availability of $1.625 billion

* New vehicle floor plan interest rate will remain at one-month libor plus 125 basis points

* Used vehicle floor plan interest will remain at one-month libor plus 150 basis points

* Maturity date extended from August 2018 until July 2021