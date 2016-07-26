FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dorman Products Q2 earnings per share $0.75
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dorman Products Q2 earnings per share $0.75

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Dorman Products Inc

* For fy, expect mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth, reported net income growth to be in high single-digit to low double-digit range

* Dorman products, inc. Reports sales and earnings for the second quarter ended june 25, 2016; announces investment in powertrain industries, inc.

* Q2 earnings per share $0.75

* Q2 sales $209.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $214.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Has acquired 40% interest in powertrain industries, manufacturer of driveshafts and driveline related products, for about $6 million in july 2016

* Minimal 2016 impact on net income is expected as a result of investment in powertrain industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

