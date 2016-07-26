FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Reynolds American says Q2 EPS of $0.56
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Reynolds American says Q2 EPS of $0.56

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Reynolds American Inc

* Advisory: RAI reports strong 2Q16 performance; accelerates returns to shareholders

* Qtrly reported EPS of $0.56

* Qtrly net sales $3,195 million versus $2,403 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $3.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increases dividend payout target from 75 percent to 80 percent

* Industry cigarette volume fell 3.9 percent in Q2, which was negatively impacted by changes to wholesale inventory levels

* "Board approved a 9.5 percent increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.46 per share"

* Qtrly adjusted EPS of $0.58

* Narrows 2016 guidance to adjusted EPS range of $2.26 to $2.34

* Says announces $2.0 billion share repurchase program

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "RAI's operating companies continued to advance their transforming-tobacco objectives in the second quarter" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
