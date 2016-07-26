FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-3M reports Q2 sales of $7.7 billion and EPS of $2.08
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-3M reports Q2 sales of $7.7 billion and EPS of $2.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - 3M delivers quarterly results :

* Qtrly organic local-currency sales declined 0.2 percent

* Also estimates its full-year tax rate will be in range of 29.0 to 29.5 percent

* FY2016 earnings per share view $8.24, revenue view $30.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarter sales of $7.7 billion and earnings of $2.08 per share

* Q2 earnings per share $2.08

* Q2 sales $7.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $7.71 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $8.15 to $8.30

* 3M Co qtrly industrial sales of $2.6 billion, down 0.1 percent in U.S. dollars

* 3M forecasts foreign currency translation to reduce 2016 sales by 1 to 2 percent, versus a previous expected reduction of 1 to 3 percent

* Sees 2016 organic local-currency sales growth guidance to be in range of 0 to 1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

