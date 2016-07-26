BRIEF-Caterpillar posts Q2 earnings of $0.93/share

July 26 (Reuters) - Caterpillar:

* Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.09 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.93

* Q2 sales $10.34 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.11 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dealer machine and engine inventories decreased about $400 million in Q2 of 2016

* Over past quarter, economic risks have persisted ;current expectations for 2016 sales and revenues are closer to bottom end of outlook range

* At end of Q2 of 2016, order backlog was $11.8 billion, representing about a $1.3 billion reduction from end of q1 of 2016

* Expect dealers will reduce inventories during remainder of 2016, resulting in lower year-end inventories in 2016, compared to 2015.

* Mining, oil and gas, and rail industries remain challenged

* About two-thirds of order backlog decrease during quarter was in construction industries

* Cost reduction efforts are paying off with second-quarter decremental operating profit pull through better than target range

* As of June 30, 2016, CAT Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $346 million compared with $405 million at June 30, 2015

* On Brexit - it is possible that in short term uncertainty could impact our customers' purchasing decisions

* "We have a substantial manufacturing presence in U.K., and a weaker British pound would be positive for our exports from U.K"

* Pressure driven by excess industry capacity, unfavorable currency pressure and an overall weak economic environment

* "Expect the current competitive pressure to continue for the remainder of 2016" for construction industries

* "Now expect solar's sales to be down about 10 percent from 2015"

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.52, revenue view $40.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees current competitive pricing pressure to continue for rest of 2016;sees y-o-y comparison for price realization in h2 to be better versus h1

* North American tier 4 freight locomotive is on schedule for deliveries in the second half of 2016

* Sales and revenues for 2016 are expected to be in a range of $40.0 to $40.5 billion

* Caterpillar worldwide, full-time employment was about 100,000 at end of q2 of 2016, compared with about 111,200

* Current expectations for 2016 sales and revenues are closer to bottom end of outlook range provided

* At end of q2 of 2016, past dues at CAT financial were 2.93 percent, compared with 2.97 percent at end of q2 of 2015

* Additional workforce reductions expected in second half of 2016 are primary reason for increase in restructuring costs

* Profit outlook at midpoint of sales, revenues range about $2.75/share, or about $3.55/share excluding restructuring costs for 2016

* Restructuring costs in 2016, which were expected to be about $550 million, are now forecast to be about $700 million, or about $0.80 per share

* "not expecting an upturn in important industries like mining, oil and gas and rail to happen this year"

* Although new U.K. Government confirmed intent to move forward with Brexit, there is little economic data available that reflects activity since referendum

* World economic growth remains subdued and not sufficient to drive "improvement in most of industries and markets we serve"

* "Too early" to draw conclusions about what impact, if any, Brexit will have on Co's business and on long-term economic growth in Europe

* "global uncertainty continues, and recent Brexit outcome and turmoil in turkey add to risks, especially in Europe"

* Continue to see competitive pressure that started in last half of 2015

* While oil prices improved since beginning of 2016, it is not clear that current price level is sufficient to drive increased demand

* Do not see current oil price driving significant increase in demand for products in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)