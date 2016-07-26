BRIEF-Sonic Automotive posts Q2 earnings of $0.50/share from continuing operations

July 26 (Reuters) - Sonic Automotive Inc:

* Sonic Automotive Inc reports quarterly continuing operations earnings per share of $0.50

* Q2 same store sales rose 3 percent

* Q2 earnings per share $0.50 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 shr $0.52-$0.54

* Sees Q4 shr $0.66-$0.69

* Sonic Automotive Inc qtrly total revenues $2.38 billion versus $2.42 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $2.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S