BRIEF-Sonic Automotive posts Q2 earnings of $0.50/share from continuing operations

July 26 (Reuters) - Sonic Automotive Inc:
* Sonic Automotive Inc reports quarterly continuing operations earnings per share of $0.50
* Q2 same store sales rose 3 percent
* Q2 earnings per share $0.50 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 shr $0.52-$0.54
* Sees Q4 shr $0.66-$0.69
* Sonic Automotive Inc qtrly total revenues $2.38 billion versus $2.42 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $2.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)