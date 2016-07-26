FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alimera Sciences sees Q2 revenue of $9.3 mln - $9.5 mln
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alimera Sciences sees Q2 revenue of $9.3 mln - $9.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Alimera Sciences Inc:

* Announces record second quarter 2016 revenue

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $9.3 million to $9.5 million

* Says modified liquidity and revenue covenants in its existing loan agreement with Hercules Capital Inc

* Says modification allows for reduction of Alimera's liquidity threshold

* Q2 revenue view $7.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says modifies its liquidity and revenue covenants under its loan facility

* Says Q2 2016 u.s. Revenue is expected to be in range of $7.0 million to $7.2 million

* Says modification reduces Co's trailing three-month revenue requirement through period ending August 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

